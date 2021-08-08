Young boy in extremely critical condition after being found in North Phoenix pool

article

A young boy is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was found at the bottom of a pool near Happy Valley Road and 39th Drive, Phoenix fire officials said.

First responders were called to the home just before noon on Aug. 8. When family members found him, he had no pulse and he was not breathing.

The boy, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

