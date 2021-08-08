Tempe nonprofit offering free clothes, school supplies for students needs volunteers

One nonprofit is making sure kids in the Tempe area are ready for class by offering clothes and school supplies for free - and now, they could use some help.

It may look like a boutique filled with the latest styles, but Threadz is a free store located on the campus of Tempe High School.

"Threadz is a…resource closet for Tempe Union High School District students, as well as Kyrene and Tempe Elementary School middle schoolers, and they can come in and get free clothing and school supplies," said a spokesperson for the nonprofit. "All they have to do is show their student ID."

The boutique has been around for years as a project with the nonprofit Tempe Leadership. Now, it has expanded to Marcos de Niza High School.

Those who help run Threadz say this is a way for kids to come in, get clothes and feel good about themselves.

"Students have to worry about when they're in a classroom [about] how they look or how they feel, or not having enough supplies to make it through their school day," the spokesperson said.

Students can pick out new clothes monthly free of charge, no questions asked. As schools begin a new year, Threadz is asking for help from the public.

"We can certainly can use volunteers because all of this is run by volunteers, but we can also use monetary donations to buy the items," said the spokesperson. "We don't get second hand."

For more information on donating clothes, money, or some volunteering time, visit: https://www.tempecommunitycouncil.org/threadz/

