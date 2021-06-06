Downtown Phoenix nonprofit needs water donations for the homeless

With the rise in summer temperatures in Arizona comes a rise in the need for bottled water for the Human Services Campus (HSC), which helps those experiencing homelessness.

From May to October, the nonprofit in downtown Phoenix hands out 60,000 bottles of water every month. Now that summer is right around the corner, they are looking to kick their water donation into high gear.

The Human Services Campus owns a 13-acre area in the city that is home to 16 nonprofit organizations providing services and resources to the homeless. The first Saturday of every month, HSC holds a big drive-through water donation.

Last month, donations were down, so they're hoping to make up for it in the coming months.

"Having that availability and not having to worry about purchasing water and having water donated plays a huge role," said a spokesperson for HSC.

This year, more than ever, they are relying on plastic water bottles. Reusable water bottles are not being used due to COVID-19.

HSC is also looking for clothing donations, and monetary donations are welcome as well.

Donate to the Human Services Campus: https://hsc-az.org/donate-goods-and-services/

More TyPad

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: