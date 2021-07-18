Arizona company cleans trash cans in the West Valley

A company based in the West Valley is offering a trash can cleaning service for people trying to avoid the hassle of hosing down their own bins.

"We clean residential trash cans - we all have them - they all stink and we can clean them for you," said Jordan Kunz, owner of Can Clean Pros.

Kunz started the company a few years ago after trying to clean out his garbage cans on their own, and it didn't work too well.

He Googled the solution, bought a truck, and the rest is history.

"People always say, ‘I never knew this existed,’ " Kunz said. "We kind of have a cult following almost online. People love our service."

The cans get power washed with 200-degree water and treated with enzymes.

The finished product: a good-as-new trash can and recycling bins.

Right now, Kunz is just servicing the West Valley, but has plans to keep on expanding his business in the future. Currently, the service is offered in Peoria, Surprise, El Mirage, Glendale, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, Avondale, Estrella, Tolleson and Waddell.

More on Can Clean Pros: https://cancleanpros.com/

More TyPad

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: