Tempe Police: Man seriously hurt following accidental shooting at gun range

Tempe Police say a man was taken to the hospital with apparently life-threatening injuries following an accidental shooting at a shooting range.

According to a statement, the incident happened near Priest Drive and Warner Road. Police were called to the scene at around 2:28 p.m., following reports of a man who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was later taken to the hospital.

"There is no threat to the public and all patrons safe," read a portion of the statement.

