Tempe Police: Man seriously hurt following accidental shooting at gun range
article
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police say a man was taken to the hospital with apparently life-threatening injuries following an accidental shooting at a shooting range.
According to a statement, the incident happened near Priest Drive and Warner Road. Police were called to the scene at around 2:28 p.m., following reports of a man who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was later taken to the hospital.
"There is no threat to the public and all patrons safe," read a portion of the statement.
(Click here for interactive map)
Other Top Stories
- Young boy in extremely critical condition after being found in North Phoenix pool
- Man shot dead in West Phoenix parking lot
- Arizona: More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 5th day in a row
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather
Advertisement