Phoenix Police cruiser involved in fiery, deadly crash

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a fiery crash on Thursday involving a Phoenix Police SUV that left one person dead.

Phoenix Police say an officer was transporting a prisoner when they were hit by another vehicle just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 21 near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. After hitting the police cruiser, the vehicle crashed into a power pole and went up in flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not identified.

The officer and the prisoner were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

"Preliminary information suggests that the officer was making a south bound turn onto 35th Avenue from west bound on Thunderbird Road," Sgt. Rob Scherer said. "The officer was involved in the collision with the other vehicle, that was traveling eastbound on Thunderbird Road."

The intersection was shut down due to the investigation.

