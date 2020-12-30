Phoenix police: Driver of pickup truck killed in 2-car crash

article

A 38-year-old man died following a two-vehicle crash near a Phoenix intersection on the night of Dec. 29.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling southbound on 55th Avenue near Indian School Road at 10 p.m. when it collided with a Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the pickup truck, Carlos Uriarte, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and passengers of the Jeep suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe Uriarte failed to stop for a red traffic light prior to the crash.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

