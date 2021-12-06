Phoenix police investigate 2 overnight shootings

Phoenix police detectives are investigating two overnight shootings. In the first case, a 37-year-old male and 33-year-old male were shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers responded to a call regarding the shooting at around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

"Both males were transported to a local hospital, where one of the males succumbed to his wounds. The other victim in this case remains in critical condition," stated Sgt. Vincent Cole.

The name of the 37-year-old man who died was not released.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, where a woman was found injured.

The adult woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She has since died from her injuries and police say her name is Audrey Dibeli Valverde-Ramirez, 26.

No details about possible suspects have been released in these cases, which remain under investigation.

If you have any information, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can receive a cash award for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

