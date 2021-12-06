Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix police investigate 2 overnight shootings

Crime and Public Safety
Shooting investigation underway after 2 men were found with 'obvious signs of trauma' in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex near 27th Ave. and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police detectives are investigating two overnight shootings. In the first case, a 37-year-old male and 33-year-old male were shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. 

Officers responded to a call regarding the shooting at around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

"Both males were transported to a local hospital, where one of the males succumbed to his wounds. The other victim in this case remains in critical condition," stated Sgt. Vincent Cole.

The name of the 37-year-old man who died was not released.

Police investigate deadly overnight shooting in Phoenix

Officers found two men at an apartment complex near 51st Ave. and McDowell Rd. There's no word on any suspects or what sparked the violence.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, where a woman was found injured.

The adult woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She has since died from her injuries and police say her name is Audrey Dibeli Valverde-Ramirez, 26.

No details about possible suspects have been released in these cases, which remain under investigation.

If you have any information, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can receive a cash award for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

