Phoenix police investigate deadly shooting near Chase Field

PHOENIX - Phoenix detectives are trying to find a shooter after a man was shot and killed near Chase Field on Friday night.

Police were called to 7th Street and Jefferson around 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 29 for an "unknown trouble" call and found a man who had been shot.

The victim, 33-year-old Leander Nephew, died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police are still trying to figure out what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

