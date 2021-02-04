Phoenix Police investigating after man was fatally stabbed

article

A man has died after being stabbed near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Feb. 3, Phoenix police say.

Police say they responded to a neighborhood in the area on a stabbing call and found a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died. Officials did not disclose his identity.

No information about a possible suspect was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

