Phoenix Police K9 Officer 'Murphy' passes away after nearly a decade of service

Phoenix Police K9 Officer "Murphy"
PHOENIX - Rest in peace, Phoenix Police K9 Officer "Murphy."
The Phoenix Police Department says Murphy served residents of Phoenix for nearly 8 years before retiring.
He was battling an "advanced medical condition" the department says, and he passed away on June 27.
"Our hearts go out to his handler, Andrew, and his family," the department said in a tweet.
