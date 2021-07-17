Phoenix Police looking for suspect accused of assaulting man

Silent Witness is looking for information on a suspect accused of seriously injuring a man after punching him in the face near 33rd Avenue and Indian School on June 21.

Phoenix Police say the victim reportedly was inside of the suspect's car while it was parked outside of a business in the area.

While security tried to figure out the situation, the suspect was seen on camera punching the man in the face, knocking him to the ground and causing serious injuries, police say.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s. He is believed to be 5'7" and 225 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a moustache. His car is believed to be a black 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

