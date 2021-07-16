Newly-released e-mails provide deeper look into Lori Vallow investigation

Chandler Police officials have just released thousands of emails in the Lori Vallow case, more than a year after we filed a records request with the police department to get all emails linked to the investigation of Vallow, who is indicted in Arizona and Idaho for allegedly killing her two kids, as well as conspiring to kill her ex-husband.

The e-mails were released after Vallow was indicted in Maricopa County, and they provide insight into how multiple agencies, including the FBI, teamed up in the bizarre saga. Much of the 2,500 emails were redacted, but they reveal what investigators knew when Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and Tylee Ryan had disappeared for months

The e-mails include a photo recovered from Vallow's iCloud account that could be the last known picture taken of JJ. That picture was dated on the morning of September 22, 2019. A day later, two photos from Vallow's iCloud show ammunition in an Idaho gun store.

Detectives also learned that Vallow booked a flight from Idaho to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway for October 8, 2019. Prosecutors in Idaho say Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, tried to shoot Tammy Daybell the next day. At the time, Tammy was the wife of doomsday fictional author Chad Daybell.

Tammy died on October 19, and police say Vallow booked a return flight to Idaho for the day after Tammy's death. Within weeks, Vallow and Daybell got married.

By late November 2019, Rexburg Police did a welfare check for JJ, and police say Vallow lied about his whereabouts.

According to Chandler Police's timeline, Vallow and Daybell travelled to Southern California for a few days after the welfare check. By December, investigators continued to keep watch on the two,

Meanwhile, Chandler Police's main focus was to investigate the death of Vallow's ex-husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot by Alex Cox on July 11, 2019. Investigators learned Cox flew from Phoenix to Colombia days after the shooting. Alex died months later in his wife's Gilbert home, and the medical examiner has ruled the cause natural.

