Phoenix Police: Man dead following workplace incident

article

Phoenix Police officials say one person is dead following a workplace incident late Tuesday afternoon.

The incident, according to Sgt. Margaret Cox, happened near the area of 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street. The person, identified as a 27-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Cox says a joint investigation involving Phoenix Police, Arizona State University, and OSHA investigation is underway. The investigation is in an early stage.

(Click here if you can't see the interactive map)