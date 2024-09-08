Phoenix Police officer killed in the line of duty; Georgia high school shooting: this week's top stories

Phoenix Police officer killed; deadly shootings | Crime Files
In this week's Crime Files, the top story is Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge being killed in the line of duty. The person investigators say is responsible, Saul Bal, is in jail and has a hefty bond. Another top story is a deadly shooting at a Phoenix construction site.
1. Monsoon storms kick off September
Monsoon storms joined the hot temps to kick off the start of September. Storms began moving in Sunday afternoon from the east toward central Phoenix.
2. Two Phoenix Police officers injured in shooting near downtown, suspect arrested
Two Phoenix Police officers were injured in a Tuesday night shooting just outside of downtown. It happened near 15th Street and McDowell Road. One of the officers is in critical condition.
3. Phoenix Police officer shot while on duty near downtown has died
Police in Phoenix have a tragic update to a shooting that left two officers injured earlier this week.
4. Suspect in shooting of 2 Phoenix Police officers has extensive criminal history
We are learning more about the criminal past of a man accused of shooting and injuring two Phoenix Police officers on Sept. 3.
5. Apalachee High School shooting | What we know about the suspected shooter
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the shooter at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning as a 14-year-old student.
6. Phoenix construction worker shot and killed, another injured while on the job
A Phoenix construction site became the center of a homicide investigation after a worker was shot and killed and another is fighting for his life.
7. NASA astronaut stuck in space reports ‘strange noises’ coming from troubled Starliner capsule
A NASA astronaut at the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday reported hearing a "strange noise" coming from the Boeing Starliner spacecraft just days before it is set to leave the station and return to Earth on autopilot.
8. Social Security September payment schedule: Here’s when beneficiaries will get their checks
Many Social Security retirement, disability, and survivor beneficiaries will receive their September payments on either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.
9. South Mountain Speedway might be demolished, but a group of racers is fighting back
Most people may not even realize the South Mountain Speedway exists, but the racetrack has been a family favorite for generations. However, it now faces the risk of being demolished by the city.
10. Brawl breaks out at Casa Grande high school football game: 'We will learn from this'
Fights, chaos, and finishing a high school football game with empty stands – that’s what happened at a Casa Grande school on Friday. Now, the school district's superintendent is speaking out.