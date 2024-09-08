Phoenix Police officer killed in the line of duty; Georgia high school shooting: this week's top stories

From the news of a Phoenix Police officer being killed in the line of duty, to a man working at a Phoenix construction site being shot and killed, here are this week's top stories.

1. Monsoon storms kick off September

2. Two Phoenix Police officers injured in shooting near downtown, suspect arrested

3. Phoenix Police officer shot while on duty near downtown has died

4. Suspect in shooting of 2 Phoenix Police officers has extensive criminal history

5. Apalachee High School shooting | What we know about the suspected shooter

6. Phoenix construction worker shot and killed, another injured while on the job

7. NASA astronaut stuck in space reports ‘strange noises’ coming from troubled Starliner capsule

8. Social Security September payment schedule: Here’s when beneficiaries will get their checks

9. South Mountain Speedway might be demolished, but a group of racers is fighting back

10. Brawl breaks out at Casa Grande high school football game: 'We will learn from this'