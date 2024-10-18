Phoenix Police officer shot during ambush shares recovery journey

The Brief Phoenix Police officer Austin Peru talks about his recovery journey after he was shot while on duty. Peru was one of nine officers shot during an ambush in the West Valley in February 2022.



A Phoenix Police officer who was shot during an ambush that injured a number of police officers in 2022 is opening up about his recovery, and how the community has helped him.

Officials say the incident began after a woman had reportedly been shot in a home near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road during the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2022. The suspect in the shooting, identified as 36-year-old Morris Richard Jones III, called police, claiming that his wife had been shot by an intruder.

When an officer approached the house, Jones reportedly invited him inside before shooting him multiple times in an ambush. Backup officers later arrived and surrounded the home, with Jones barricaded inside. At some point during the standoff, a man inside the home, since identified as the brother of the female victim, walked out and placed a baby on the ground before being detained. When officers approached the house to get the baby, the suspect opened fire.

Police officer recounts ordeal

Phoenix Police Officer Austin Peru

When Officer Austin Peru responded to the home, he had no way to expect what happened next.

"I remember seeing the male at the front door, and he was, you know, yelling at me, saying that there's a woman inside the house, and she's bleeding out and stuff like that," Peru recounted. "As I'm walking up towards the door, he keeps motioning to me to come inside the house, and I remember as I got closer to the front porch, I saw one of his hands disappear, and then next thing you know, I see a gun come out."

Officer Peru was shot five times that night.

"I remember the first shot was fired, and I knew immediately I was hit," said Officer Peru.

In all, nine officers, including Peru, were injured.

"The guy who called in a home invasion, he was the guy who killed his wife and called in a home invasion to get us to respond to try to kill us, and I ended up having other friends that were shot that night, but everybody survived," said Peru.

Return to work was not easy for Peru

Officer Peru spent five months recovering from his wounds at home before returning to work. It was a step that wasn't easy.

"It is weird to go back to work after dealing with – you know, the last time I was at work, I almost lost my life, and that's still a struggle I have to this day," said Officer Peru. "I have a lot of constant reminders of everything."

After the shooting, the 100 Club of Arizona was one of the organizations that reached out with a helping hand.

"When tragedy hits, like with Austin Peru and many Phoenix Police officers, we provide immediate financial assistance through our line of duty injury support program," said 100 Club of Arizona Chief Program Officer Melissa Kowalski. "We provided monthly support to Austin and all of his coworkers who were injured."

"The community provides so much support and, you know, you start realizing how much the community actually likes the police," said Officer Peru.

As Officer Peru prepares to soon become a first-time father, he said that support continues to be important.

"It's an ongoing thing. I'll probably have issues for the rest of my life from this incident, and it all spans back to me trying to do my job and help somebody," said Officer Peru.