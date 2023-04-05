Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan to throw out first pitch at D-backs home opener

The Arizona Diamondbacks play their first home game on April 6, and they're kicking off the big day with a powerful moment.

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan will throw out the first pitch, the team said. Moldovan continues his recovery after he was shot multiple times while investigating reports of cars driving erratically in December 2021.

Officer Moldovan was initially given little chance to live but has since made major improvements, and his recovery has been documented by his wife, Chelsea, on social media.

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan will throw out the first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener on April 6, 2023. Moldovan continues his recovery after he was shot multiple times while investigating reports of cars driving erratically in (Phoenix Police/Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Expand

First pitch for Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and D-backs is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

The D-backs have gotten off to a 3-3 start to the season after playing games on the road against the Dodgers and San Diego Padres.