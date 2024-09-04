Phoenix Police officers shot: Cameras capture shooting as bullets fly through a business

The Brief Two Phoenix Police officers were injured in a shooting on Sept. 3 near 16th Street and McDowell Road. The suspect is identified as 41-year-old Saul Bal. A business in the area captured footage of the shooting and the manager allowed FOX 10 to view the video.



The manager at 8 Ball Motorcycle Tires showed FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas surveillance video of two Phoenix Police officers being shot on Tuesday night.

In the video, you can see the suspect running down an alley, and the two officers running behind him. The suspect gets to the parking lot when he turns around and shoots the first officer.

That's when the second officer starts shooting at the suspect and runs to help his partner.

Related article

Bullet holes pierced the building of 8 Ball Motorcycle Tires.

"We have at least three that came through the wall over here and then cross all the way over. One was lodged in here, one hit here. I believe one struck … yes one was lodged in the wall over there," manager Alex Steinman said.

The company's cameras captured footage of the Sept. 3 shooting of two Phoenix Police officers near 16th Street and McDowell Road.

Steinman first watched the security footage the next morning with detectives. A copy of the footage was not shared with FOX 10, but Steinman allowed for it to be viewed.

"You can just see an exchange between two officers and the suspect and the suspect runs away, and the officer hits the deck pretty hard and the other one has some attempts to revive him," Steinman said.

Within two minutes, more officers were on scene to immediately help the two officers struck by gunfire.

"Wasn't good," Steinman said. "He went limp pretty immediately."

A bystander recorded the moment officers were giving CPR and carrying an officer into the ambulance.

"I think that the second officer that was shot, that you know, made a very valiant attempt to save the first officer's life," Steinman said.

The shooting between the suspect, 41-year-old Saul Bal, and officers left at least six bullet holes on the outside of the tire shop.

Related article

"I would expect those bullets to lose some velocity, but they went all the way through the shop and lodged themselves in the cinder block across the wall after being fired through one wall," Steinman said.

Bal was captured and booked into jail not long after the shooting. He's accused of multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Bal's bond is set at $2 million.

As for the officers, one has been released from the hospital and the other remains in critical condition.