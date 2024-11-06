Phoenix Police search for double-shooting suspect as 2 men are hospitalized

article

Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting near 24th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix.

Police are still looking for the suspect. As of 8:15 p.m. it was still an active scene.

It happened on North 26th Place near McDowell.

Police tape is blocking off a few homes and their attention is on one home in particular.

Police said two men were shot and had to be taken to the hospital.

One person has life-threatening injuries, and the other has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are on scene investigating.

A community assistance program van drove up around 7 p.m. tonight.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and if the two people knew the person who shot them.

We are also waiting to hear more information about the suspect they are looking for.