Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Mazatzal Mountains
5
Freeze Warning
from THU 10:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Freeze Warning
from THU 1:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts

Phoenix Police search for double-shooting suspect as 2 men are hospitalized

By and
Updated  November 6, 2024 8:37pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

SkyFOX footage of the area of the shooting.

The Brief

    • Two men were shot in Phoenix and one was hospitalized in life-threatening condition.
    • The other man was listed in serious condition.
    • Police said the suspect is still on the loose.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting near 24th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix. 

Police are still looking for the suspect. As of 8:15 p.m. it was still an active scene. 

It happened on North 26th Place near McDowell.

Police tape is blocking off a few homes and their attention is on one home in particular. 

Police said two men were shot and had to be taken to the hospital.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

One person has life-threatening injuries, and the other has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are on scene investigating. 

A community assistance program van drove up around 7 p.m. tonight. 

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and if the two people knew the person who shot them. 

We are also waiting to hear more information about the suspect they are looking for.

The Source

  • Phoenix Police provided information for this story.