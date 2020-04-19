Phoenix Public Library offering thousands of online resources

Libraries are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the resources there are not. There are numerous ways people can still read, access music and research.

The Burton Barr Public Library in Phoenix has never been so quiet. The doors have closed for weeks now because of the coronavirus, but there is wealth of information one can find online.

"We really want to encourage people to make use of their library from afar," said Lee Franklin from Phoenix Public Library. "Almost anything you can do coming into one of our buildings you can access through our website."

Franklin says it's all at your fingertips - if you don't already have a library card and live in Maricopa County, you can get one online.

Get a library card here.

Within minutes, people can get access to thousands upon thousands of e-books, audio books and more.

"We have tons of magazines and newspapers," said Franklin. "We have a couple of great platforms for streaming movies and videos and music!"

There are also resources available those who are working from home or schooling from home.

The library's website is available 24/7, a free resource, Franklin says, is priceless.