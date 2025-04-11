Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
3
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Phoenix QuikTrip shooting; Arizona hikers rescued l Morning News Brief

By
Published  April 11, 2025 9:59am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

Woman kidnapped from resort l Morning Headlines April 11

Two men were arrested after police say a woman was kidnapped from a Valley resort; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of Friday, April 11, 2025.

A man was seriously hurt in a shooting at a Phoenix gas station; over two dozen special-needs children were rescued during a hike in northwestern Arizona; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 11.

1. Man shot at QT

Featured

Another shooting reported at Phoenix QuikTrip
article

Another shooting reported at Phoenix QuikTrip

A shooting investigation is taking place at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Multiple other crimes have happened at the same QT in recent months.

2. Special-needs kids rescued during hike

Featured

28 hikers, including 25 kids with special needs, rescued near Lake Mead
article

28 hikers, including 25 kids with special needs, rescued near Lake Mead

Officials say rangers were called in to rescue a group of 28 hikers, which included 25 children with special needs, who were attempting to hike Arizona Hot Springs Trail in the Willow Beach area.

3. Crash shuts down I-10

Featured

Car crushed underneath semi-truck on I-10
article

Car crushed underneath semi-truck on I-10

Westbound I-10 is closed in Tonopah due to a crash involving a car and semi-truck, DPS said.

4. How to spot a hidden camera

Featured

Protect your privacy traveling with tips to spot hidden cameras in rentals
article

Protect your privacy traveling with tips to spot hidden cameras in rentals

After a family discovered a hidden camera at an Airbnb in Scottsdale, we asked a local store owner how to detect hidden devices to protect your privacy.

5. Death by firing squad

Featured

South Carolina plans execution by firing squad for Mikal Mahdi
article

South Carolina plans execution by firing squad for Mikal Mahdi

Mikal Mahdi will be executed for the murder of an off-duty police officer in 2004.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Warm weekend ahead in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Warm weekend ahead in Phoenix

A warm weekend is ahead in the Valley. On Friday, we'll see a high near 102°F.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews