Phoenix QuikTrip shooting; Arizona hikers rescued l Morning News Brief

Two men were arrested after police say a woman was kidnapped from a Valley resort; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of Friday, April 11, 2025.
1. Man shot at QT
A shooting investigation is taking place at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Multiple other crimes have happened at the same QT in recent months.
2. Special-needs kids rescued during hike
Officials say rangers were called in to rescue a group of 28 hikers, which included 25 children with special needs, who were attempting to hike Arizona Hot Springs Trail in the Willow Beach area.
3. Crash shuts down I-10
Westbound I-10 is closed in Tonopah due to a crash involving a car and semi-truck, DPS said.
4. How to spot a hidden camera
After a family discovered a hidden camera at an Airbnb in Scottsdale, we asked a local store owner how to detect hidden devices to protect your privacy.
5. Death by firing squad
Mikal Mahdi will be executed for the murder of an off-duty police officer in 2004.
Today's weather
A warm weekend is ahead in the Valley. On Friday, we'll see a high near 102°F.