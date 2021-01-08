Phoenix restaurant owner speaks out after break-in, subsequent hijacking wreaked havoc

A family-owned business in Phoenix is victimized by a burglary suspect, with the incident caught on camera. Now, the family needs the public's help.

The Pizza Heaven Bistro restaurant has been around for nearly four decades, and like many other businesses, the restaurant is navigating through the ongoing and worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

With that in mind, it is not hard to imagine the frustration when crucial electronic devices were stolen.

"We have survived this pandemic, but when we see things like this happen to us, it's very sad," said owner Patricia Hasbun. "I just saw a call from ADT, and I thought, 'oh my gosh, here we go.' One in the morning, I looked at my camera on my phone, and I see this guy and it says call the police please."

Hasbun watched surveillance footage of a man going to the front counter of the bistro. Right away, the suspect grabbed iPads and tablets.

"By taking some of the tablets that belong to Postmates and Grubhub, it's really hurt our business that way," said Hasbun.

Minutes before the break-in, a car, which appears to be a Scion xB, drives out of the parking lot.

Hasbun says since the theft, orders have been cancelled, and prices changed through the devices. Customers have complained, not knowing someone has hijacked the system.

In the meantime, Hasbun has had to disable her accounts, and does not want to pay a high deductible by claiming insurance. She's trying to stay positive through it all.

"It’s very sad because when people sometimes need something, I am so happy to donate, but hopefully, these people will do some research and look at their soul," said Hasbun.

Hasbun really appreciates loyal customers supporting her business through this situation. Meanwhile, anyone with information should call Phoenix Police.