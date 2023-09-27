Phoenix school district preparing 'survival kits' for potential lengthy lockdowns

The potential for gun violence on campus is a frightening reality for students and a Valley school district has made a big investment in preparing for that worst-case scenario.

Each classroom is now stocked with survival supplies in case of a lengthy lockdown.

Phoenix Union High Schools have what's called a lockdown kit, filled with essentials in case students have to stay in their classrooms for several hours at a time.

During campus lockdowns, students and staff lock their doors and buckle down inside their classrooms in order to keep safe from a potential shooter.

All classrooms in the Phoenix Union High School District are equipped with lockdown kits which actually double as makeshift toilets.

"So we have water and snacks prepackaged in here enough for a big group of students in a classroom," said Claudio Coria, the Phoenix Union High School District executive director of safety.

Learn more about the district's safety measures here

A student at North High School named Portia Francois says preparing for an intruder isn't new for her.

"I've been practicing doing lockdown drills since third grade," she said.

School lockdowns are becoming more common. In this district, lockdown drills happen on a regular basis to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

"I feel like a sense of security, just knowing that they have that there just for emergencies," Francois said.

Parents say it helps alleviate some anxiety to know there’s a plan and survival kits in place.

"Knowing on a big campus like North, that in each and every classroom, this kit is here. There's a process, the teachers are aware, the kids are aware," Zaneta Alexander, a parent in the district said.

Each of the kits cost about $100 and Phoenix Union invested in several thousand of these kits.