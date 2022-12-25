Phoenix shooting leaves man critically injured, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Officials visited the area at 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 24 on a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound behind a nearby business.
The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized in critical condition.
Detectives are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
More Arizona headlines
- Deadly Phoenix crash involving motorized scooter under investigation
- Arizona border officers find more than 700,000 fentanyl pills hidden in train arriving from Mexico
- Man rescued from Phoenix apartment fire on Christmas Eve