Phoenix shooting leaves man critically injured, police say

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officials visited the area at 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 24 on a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound behind a nearby business.

The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Detectives are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

