Man rescued from Phoenix apartment fire on Christmas Eve

A man was rescued on Christmas Eve after a fire broke out at an apartment complex near 7th Street and Indian School Road, officials said.

Phoenix firefighters were called to the three-story complex at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and found heavy smoke coming from the doorway.

First responders found an unconscious man and carried him to safety while other crews extinguished the fire.

No other apartment units were affected, and the man is in stable condition. He reportedly refused to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

