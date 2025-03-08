Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix shooting victim identified as 15-year-old teenager

Published  March 8, 2025 9:37pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
1 person seriously injured after Phoenix shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left a person in critical condition. The incident happened at around 6:00 p.m. on March 5 near 32nd Street and Thunderbird.

The Brief

    • Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Phoenix on March 5.
    • Silent Witness is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

PHOENIX - Police have identified a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Phoenix on March 5.

Silent Witness is asking help in finding a suspect who shot 15-year-old Sean Ochoa.

What we know:

Ochoa was shot near the intersection of 32nd Street and Thunderbird Road around 6:09 p.m.

Police say he was taken to the hospital in serious critical condition before he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by Phoenix Police.

