Phoenix shooting victim walks into library for help, PD says

After being shot, Phoenix Police say a victim walked into the Burton Barr Central Library in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon for help.

What we know:

The July 27 shooting happened around 2 p.m. near Central Avenue and McDowell Road.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Officers located a scene nearby and have begun follow-up," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer.

Police say the victim walked into the library after the shooting for help.

What happened to the man is under investigation.

What we don't know:

There's no information about a suspect.

The Source The Phoenix Police Department



