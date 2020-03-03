Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport cleaning crews detail how they’re keeping travelers safe amid virus spread

Many major airports in the United States are keeping a close eye on the coronavirus, including Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport, and cleaning crews are doing their part to prevent the spread of the virus as thousands of people travel in and out of Sky Harbor every day.

"We have about 300 full-time employees who work at Sky Harbor, 24/7, 365 days a year," explains Spencer Stevens, director of operations at Flagship Aviation Services.

The company and its hundreds of employees are taking preventative safety measures against the spread of the coronavirus. Stevens says cleaning crews step up efforts during heightened risk periods, similar to the flu season or even spring training when travel is increased in and out of the airport.

Crews will pay closer attention to what they call "touch points." Stevens explains, "We clean 24/7. We're cleaning restrooms multiple times through the hour, through the day. We're cleaning chairs and what we call 'touch point cleaning.' We're trying to focus on doorknobs, handles, handrails, seat arms."

The company is also responsible for refilling hand sanitizing stations, and Stevens says crews are doing this now multiple times a day.

The company keeps in close contact with the city and health department about increased risks.

For more coverage on the coronavirus, click here.