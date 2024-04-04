Phoenix suspects held man at gunpoint, forced him to withdraw cash from ATM: PD

Two suspects accused of robbing a man in south Phoenix have been arrested.

Phoenix Police say the incident began just before 4 a.m. on April 4 near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road when a man was held at gunpoint and forced to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash.

After the robbery, the victim was able to run away from the suspects, who fled in the victim's car. They were eventually arrested near 27th Avenue and Roeser Road.

"Officers pursued the car leading to the suspects running on foot and eventually being taken into custody," police said.

The victim was not hurt. The suspects have not been identified.

Map of where the suspects were arrested