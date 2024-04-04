Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix suspects held man at gunpoint, forced him to withdraw cash from ATM: PD

By
Published  April 4, 2024 8:15am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Two suspects accused of robbing a man in south Phoenix have been arrested.

Phoenix Police say the incident began just before 4 a.m. on April 4 near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road when a man was held at gunpoint and forced to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash.

After the robbery, the victim was able to run away from the suspects, who fled in the victim's car. They were eventually arrested near 27th Avenue and Roeser Road.

Armed robbery suspects arrested in south Phoenix: PD

Police say two suspects who held a man at gunpoint and forced him to withdraw cash from an ATM near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road have been arrested.

"Officers pursued the car leading to the suspects running on foot and eventually being taken into custody," police said.

The victim was not hurt. The suspects have not been identified.

Map of where the suspects were arrested