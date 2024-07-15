Phoenix teen found shot and killed in Indiana remembered by family

The family of an Arizona teen who was murdered in Indiana is telling their story.

While mourning the loss of their son, they're also looking for answers and ways to turn their pain into action.

"It’s been very tough. I would wake up sometimes in the night, and it would feel like my eyes were so heavy, so dark. I feel so consumed. It feels like a mountain that I can’t bear," said Vanessa Williams.

She's the sister of Isaac Williams – an 18-year-old who was found shot and killed in Indianapolis.

"My little baby brother. He was very much a jokester … liked to tell jokes," she said.

Isaac Williams

Isaac had just moved to Indianapolis from Arizona less than a year ago. He was found shot and killed at an apartment complex on June 30.

"It was devastating because it was shocking," Terry Williams, his dad, said.

His family described him as a loving man who was devoted to his family and his church.

"Very family oriented, he was a really great uncle," Vanessa said. "I would say he really looked out for me a lot even though I’m his big sister."

As of July 15, no arrests have been made.

The family is still working on finding ways to turn his tragedy into action. They're planning to set up a nonprofit to help reduce gun violence.

Isaac's family says while they want closure, they also want to forgive.

"Everything happens for a reason. Even at this moment, I can’t change anything. I just want to make a difference in the community and try to look at it in a way that most may not understand," his father said.

You can contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department if you have any information on this case.