Phoenix toddler in critical condition after being pulled from backyard pool

A two-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix and is in critical condition, the fire department said on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened near Union Hills Drive and I-17, said Phoenix Fire Capt. Shaun DuBois around 2 p.m. on July 2.

"The patient was found unconscious in a backyard pool with an unknown amount of downtime. CPR was in progress as firefighters arrived on scene. Phoenix PD will be handling the investigation," Capt. DuBois said.

No more information was made available.

