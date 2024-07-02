Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:50 PM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Phoenix toddler in critical condition after being pulled from backyard pool

By
Updated  July 2, 2024 2:25pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A two-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix and is in critical condition, the fire department said on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened near Union Hills Drive and I-17, said Phoenix Fire Capt. Shaun DuBois around 2 p.m. on July 2.

"The patient was found unconscious in a backyard pool with an unknown amount of downtime. CPR was in progress as firefighters arrived on scene. Phoenix PD will be handling the investigation," Capt. DuBois said.

No more information was made available.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Map of where the incident happened: