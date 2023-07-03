Phoenix toddler in critical condition after suffering electric shock: FD

A toddler has been taken to the hospital, according to Phoenix Fire officials, after an electric shock incident.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Camelback Road and 19th Avenue. According to a brief statement, fire crews responded to the area at around 1:00 p.m.

The toddler, according to officials, received treatment from first responders at scene, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"The cause of the child’s injury is currently unknown," read a portion of the statement.

Phoenix Fire officials also said a Crisis Response Unit was sent to the scene to support the toddler's family members.

Map of the incident scene