Phoenix Union High School District students could return to campus by end of March

After nearly a year of remote learning, students and teachers with the Phoenix Union High School District will soon be allowed back in the classroom.

Officials with the district say they are welcoming teachers back to campus on Mar. 15, and if COVID-19 numbers continue trending in the right direction, students will have the option to come back to class at the end of March.

School employees have had access to COVID-19 vaccination sites that have been set up on high school campuses, and many staff members are expected to have received both doses by the time they return to campus.

"It’s been quite an adjustment. I have three at home," said parent Jessica Eskeets.

The district is giving parents two weeks to decide whether or not they want to send their kids back to campus, or remain in virtual classes for the remainder of the school year. Eskeets is reluctant to change her kids’ daily routines in the middle of the school year.

"They’ve done such a good job adjusting online, and my kids have been doing great both of them and they love their teachers. I just feel better keeping them home and letting them finish," said Eskeets.

District officials say they are monitoring the community spread numbers closely, and if the number of cases start to surge again, they may postpone the re-opening date.

