Phoenix Union says schools will start virtual learning on Aug. 3, not Aug. 17

article

Phoenix Union High School District announced it would start full remote learning on August 3, not August 17.

Superintendent Dr. Chad Gestson penned a letter to teachers and staff saying Phoenix Union plans to move forward with a start date of August 3 for virtual learning.

Earlier on June 29, Ducey said schools could not start in-person learning until August 17.

Gestson cites three reasons Phoenix Union will be starting on August 3 for the 2020-2021 school year.

First, he says the "achievement gap" will grow wider if teaching is delayed. The community also relies on the high school union's services like food and social work. And the last reason focuses on how delaying the school year by two weeks will impact "9-month employees."

The superintendent says there will be more details soon.