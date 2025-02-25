Phoenix VA mobile medical unit launches to help veterans in need

The Brief The Phoenix VA Health Care System launched a mobile medical unit to bring medical help to veterans who are homeless. On Tuesday mornings, the unit is at USVETS, and on Thursday mornings, it's at Mana House.



Medical care is going straight to veterans in need through a new mobile program launched by the Phoenix VA Health Care System.

What we know:

Six months ago, the Phoenix VA took its medical care outside the hospital and straight to the veterans. It's all possible with a new state-of-the-art mobile medical unit.

"We really started this because we saw the need. The need was homeless veterans, so why not go out to them and meet them where they are?" said Isabel Kozak, a nurse practitioner at the VA.

Since its start, it's already served more than 400 homeless vets. Services include medical care, mental health support, vaccinations and much more.

The mobile unit also helps at reducing emergency room visits.

Dig deeper:

"We are seeing a lot of wounds, so we're doing a lot of wound care. We're seeing a lot of sore feet. That's why we do physical therapy. We're seeing a lot of veterans not taking their medications or having their medications," Kozak said.

Those who work in the mobile unit say this position has been one of the most rewarding.

"It's just our way of giving back to them, especially the veterans who gave so much for us. I came from a military family and I just couldn't imagine. It's just my way of giving back," Pamela Bartram, a VA Administrator, said.

Where to find the services:

The mobile medical unit travels to the veterans on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

On Tuesday mornings, the unit is available from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at USVETS, 2621 S. 47th Place in Phoenix.

On Thursday mornings, you can find the unit at Mana House, 2422 W. Holly St., in Phoenix, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.