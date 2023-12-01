Phoenix wakes up to wet roads as storm moves through the Valley
PHOENIX - People in the Phoenix area woke up to wet conditions on Dec. 1, as a storm brought rain to the Valley.
According to officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, rain began to move into the Phoenix area during the evening hours of Nov. 30. By around 11:50 p.m., they said many parts of South Central Arizona have picked up at least a few hundredths of an inch of rain.
NWS officials said on the morning of Dec. 1 that rain from the overnight hours may lead to some slick spots on the road, and they advised drivers to drive carefully. They also said the showers will push mostly east of Phoenix by 7:00 a.m.
As far as the days ahead, NWS officials said dry conditions can be expected through next week, with near-record temperatures around the middle of the week.
Meanwhile, wet roads may be to blame for a crash in West Phoenix. The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road, and one of the vehicles crashed into a bus stop.
There was rain in the area at the time of the crash, and our photojournalist at the scene saw at least one person being taken to the hospital.
Rain/flood safety tips
The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:
- Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
- If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
- Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
- If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
- Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
- If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
- If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.