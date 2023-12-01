Phoenix wakes up to wet roads as storm moves through the Valley

People in the Phoenix area woke up to wet conditions on Dec. 1, as a storm brought rain to the Valley.

According to officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, rain began to move into the Phoenix area during the evening hours of Nov. 30. By around 11:50 p.m., they said many parts of South Central Arizona have picked up at least a few hundredths of an inch of rain.

NWS officials said on the morning of Dec. 1 that rain from the overnight hours may lead to some slick spots on the road, and they advised drivers to drive carefully. They also said the showers will push mostly east of Phoenix by 7:00 a.m.

As far as the days ahead, NWS officials said dry conditions can be expected through next week, with near-record temperatures around the middle of the week.

Meanwhile, wet roads may be to blame for a crash in West Phoenix. The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road, and one of the vehicles crashed into a bus stop.

There was rain in the area at the time of the crash, and our photojournalist at the scene saw at least one person being taken to the hospital.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety: