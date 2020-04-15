Phoenix woman accused of driving impaired with infant in car

article

A woman has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired with her infant inside the vehicle, according to Phoenix police.

They said 33-year-old Sussan Lira was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of aggravated DUI and endangerment.

Police said Lira was unable to stand on her own and refused a breath test at the scene.

Court paperwork shows Lira’s vehicle was found up against a metal fence after the crash.

When officers approached the vehicle, they reported smelling alcohol and found two empty bottles in the car.

Police said a witness to the crash pulled the baby girl out of the vehicle with the car seat attached and it wasn’t buckled or restrained in any way.