'Photo' of Former President Obama goes viral; AZ school incident prompts calls for change | Nightly Roundup

"Photo" of Former President Obama went viral on social media; school board member calls for changes after violent incident at Phoenix high school; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 2, 2025.

1. Did Former President Barack Obama DJ in Arizona?

What we know:

A social media post led millions to mistakenly believe Former President Barack Obama was spinning records in Arizona.

By the numbers:

Images seemingly showing the former commander-in-chief DJing in Arizona garnered over 1.1 million views on TikTok and 4 million on Instagram.

2. Teenager accused of crashing vehicle while drunk

What we know:

A 13-year-old girl reportedly crashed a stolen vehicle while driving drunk on an Arizona interstate Tuesday, colliding with a tree at speeds of more than 100 mph with an 11-year-old passenger in the car.

Dig deeper:

According to Arizona Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 1 a.m., when troopers responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on I-40 eastbound in Flagstaff. The driver had driven the wrong way across the median, then "self-corrected" and continued speeding.

3. Violent Arizona school incident prompts calls for change

What we know:

Another violent incident has taken place within the Phoenix Union High School District, and a school board member is calling for changes.

What He Said:

"My fears are just like the parents': is the kid going to come home safe at the end of the day? And I frankly can't answer that in an honest way," said a Phoenix Union High School District board member.

4. Florida siblings accused of running fake dentistry

What we know:

An Orlando man and his sister are accused of running a fake dental practice out of an office building, charging patients thousands of dollars for unlicensed procedures that left at least one woman infected and disfigured, investigators said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many patients were treated, how much money the siblings may have collected in total, and whether additional victims have come forward.

5. Teen saves family from Arizona flood

What we know:

A 15-year-old managed to save his family during historic flooding in Globe, almost losing a limb in the process.

What they're saying:

Tim Mellema's action led to a severe cut in his arm that severed an artery, nerves and muscle. The family said a nurse named Megan stopped to help him, using a belt to make a tourniquet.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

