Pilot Fire in northwestern Arizona burns more than 30K acres

By FOX 10 Staff
Wildfires
WIKIEUP, Ariz. - A wildfire that sparked more than a week ago in northwestern Arizona has now scorched more than 30,000 acres.

As of July 9, the Pilot Fire burning 20 miles east of Wikieup has burned 32,028 acres with no containment.

More than 100 firefighters have been tasked to keep the fire at bay, but Arizona forestry officials say it's burning on steep, "treacherous" terrain. 

Credit: Arizona Dept. of Forestry and Fire Management

"Drive times to get to the fire line in some areas are as long as five hours," officials said, noting the difficulty of fighting this fire. "Meals and additional, necessary equipment will be dropped in via helicopters to crews spiked out on the fire line."

Smoke can be visible to residents in both Yavapai and Mohave counties. It's burning near O Ro Ranch in the Mohon Mountains, but has not posed a major threat to any residents or communities in this sparsely populated area.

