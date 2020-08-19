Expand / Collapse search
Pilot suffers injury after FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 52 mins ago
FOX 11 Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A FedEx plane with two pilots aboard made an emergency landing at LAX early Wednesday morning.

The Boeing 767-300, which arrived from Newark, New Jersey, landed around 4:45 a.m. after the pilots reported a problem with the left landing gear. As the plane landed, it slid onto its belly.

FedEx released the following statement to FOX 11: 

"We are grateful that our flight crew is safe and that no one was seriously injured. Safety is our top priority, and we are working with investigators to fully understand the matter.”

Authorities said the pilots have since been removed from the plane and one of them reportedly suffered a foot injury while exiting the plane through a window, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. 

The aircraft landed on the south side of the airport on Runway 24.

Officials said the runway will remain closed while crews evaluate the aircraft. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.