Pima County leaders drop some state rules involving virus

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has dropped some state regulations intended to protect employees and customers as businesses begin to reopen across Arizona.

The original regulations included occupancy limitations, protective-equipment requirements, social-distancing protocols, daily temperature checks and public displays of signage and cleaning logs at restaurants, gyms, pools and other facilities.

However, the Arizona Restaurant Association, Arizona Craft Brewers Guild and other business owners and community members raised concerns about the regulations, arguing they were unnecessary and burdensome.

The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Thursday to drop several requirements such as making restaurants have a call-ahead reservation system and having workers try to determine if a customer is ill with COVID-19.

Some have argued the amendments are violating Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order prohibiting counties, cities and towns from making rules inconsistent with those implemented by the governor.

The Arizona attorney general’s office is investigating the allegations. The Pima County attorney must respond to the allegations by Friday.

“Until we get a determination from the attorney general, all of this means nothing,” Supervisor Steve Christy said. “It is imperative that this board cease and desist trying to come up with its own regulations until that determination is made.”

