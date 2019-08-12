Pinal County jail inmates get computer tablets to get skills

article

Pinal County authorities want to prepare inmates with skills to help them have a successful future once they get out of jail.

That's why the county Sheriff's Office is partnering with a technology company to bring computer tablets to the inmates at the adult detention center.

The county's jail houses an average of 500 inmates a day.

The tablets are monitored and the inmates are aware that their activities and all forms of conversations are monitored, which is standard practice at all detention facilities.

Sheriff Mark Lamb told the Casa Grande Dispatch that inmates can use tablets to help advance their education and gain skills while they are incarcerated, prepare themselves for a future job or even work toward a high school diploma

Information from: Casa Grande Dispatch

