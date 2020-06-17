Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says he has tested positive for COVID-19

article

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is now affecting Pinal County's top law enforcement agent.

According to a statement posted to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office's verified Facebook page, Sheriff Mark Lamb tested positive for COVID-19, following a screening of visitors during an event he attended at the White House.

Sheriff Lamb said he is still asymptomatic, and said it is likely he came into contact with an infected individual during a campaign event.

"I will be self-quarantining for the next 14 days minimum," Sheriff Lamb said.

In May, FOX 10 reported that Lamb, along with Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, will not enforce a stay-at-home order that was issued by Gov. Doug Ducey. At the time, those who violate the stay-at-home order could face a $2,500 fine and up to six months in jail.

Sheriffs Lamb and Schuster said at the time they were not encouraging people to break the order, but that they feel compelled to uphold the constitution.

The state's stay-at-home order expired on May 15.

The announcement by Sheriff Lamb on Wednesday came amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Arizona. According to numbers released by the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are 1,827 new cases and 20 new deaths reported in Arizona on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases and the death toll to 40,924 and 1,239, respectively.

