This ‘pizza influencer’ job could get you more than 6 figures

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
952adad6- article

via Getty Images

Slice, a food delivery app specifically for pizza, is looking for a full-time pizza influencer.

The company wants to increase its presence through social media on TikTok and Instagram – and they need an influencer to build it.

Slice shows you all the pizzerias near you with a focus on independent, family-owned shops. Slice gives these shops the "tools and tech" they need to thrive by connecting them to you, bringing authentic local pizza to your door in an easier way. 

RELATED: Taco Bell faces allegations of false advertising for Crunchwraps, Mexican Pizzas

Slice’s pizza influencer will make TikToks and Instagram Reels that focus on pizza, pizza shop owners and pizza connoisseurs.

If chosen, you'll get a $25 weekly pizza stipend and could earn up to $110,000 a year.

Slice wants their pizza influencer to ideally be based in NYC, but is open to other major U.S. cities. 

To apply, go to slice.careers.

This story was reported from Detroit. 