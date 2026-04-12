Plane crash-lands in Phoenix; deadly tree trimming accident | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Several aboard a small plane were injured after crashing onto a street in Phoenix; a tree trimmer is dead after getting trapped by palm fronds in Tempe; and more- here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, April 12, 2026.
1. Several hurt in small plane crash in Phoenix
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Multiple people are injured after a small plane crashed onto a road near 7th Street near Missouri Avenue in Phoenix just after 2:37 p.m. on Sunday.
2. Tree trimmer dies while working at Tempe home
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A tree trimmer died Sunday in Tempe after being pinned by a falling "palm skirt" while working in an elevated position.
3. Toddler rushed to hospital after being pulled from pool
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A toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool near 21st Avenue and Utopia Road on Saturday evening.
4. Congressman loses support amid sexual assault allegations
Eric Swalwell isn't dropping out of the race for California Governor despite allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman twice, including a time when she worked for him.
5. Iran war: Traffic in and out of Iranian ports to stop
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As the U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran enters its 44th day on Sunday, Central Command said the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports would begin Monday morning.
A look at your weather
Sunday cooled down across the state, and more temperature drops are expected this week. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on when we can expect winds and possible rain in the next few days.
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