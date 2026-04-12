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Plane crash-lands in Phoenix; deadly tree trimming accident | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 12, 2026 6:18pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Several aboard a small plane were injured after crashing onto a street in Phoenix; a tree trimmer is dead after getting trapped by palm fronds in Tempe; and more- here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, April 12, 2026.

1. Several hurt in small plane crash in Phoenix

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3 injured after small plane crashes onto Phoenix road
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3 injured after small plane crashes onto Phoenix road

Multiple people are injured after a small plane crashed onto a road near 7th Street near Missouri Avenue in Phoenix just after 2:37 p.m. on Sunday.

2. Tree trimmer dies while working at Tempe home

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Tree trimmer dies after getting trapped by palm fronds in Tempe
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Tree trimmer dies after getting trapped by palm fronds in Tempe

A tree trimmer died Sunday in Tempe after being pinned by a falling "palm skirt" while working in an elevated position.

3. Toddler rushed to hospital after being pulled from pool

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Toddler pulled from Phoenix pool in critical condition
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Toddler pulled from Phoenix pool in critical condition

A toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool near 21st Avenue and Utopia Road on Saturday evening.

4. Congressman loses support amid sexual assault allegations

Congressman Swalwell loses support amid sexual assault allegations

Congressman Swalwell loses support amid sexual assault allegations

Eric Swalwell isn't dropping out of the race for California Governor despite allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman twice, including a time when she worked for him.

5. Iran war: Traffic in and out of Iranian ports to stop

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US blockade of Iranian ports and coasts begins Monday, CENTCOM confirms
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US blockade of Iranian ports and coasts begins Monday, CENTCOM confirms

As the U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran enters its 44th day on Sunday, Central Command said the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports would begin Monday morning.

A look at your weather

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/12/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/12/26

Sunday cooled down across the state, and more temperature drops are expected this week. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on when we can expect winds and possible rain in the next few days.

Get the Full Forecast

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