Plane crash-lands in Phoenix; deadly tree trimming accident | Nightly Roundup

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Several aboard a small plane were injured after crashing onto a street in Phoenix; a tree trimmer is dead after getting trapped by palm fronds in Tempe; and more- here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, April 12, 2026.

1. Several hurt in small plane crash in Phoenix

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2. Tree trimmer dies while working at Tempe home

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3. Toddler rushed to hospital after being pulled from pool

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4. Congressman loses support amid sexual assault allegations

5. Iran war: Traffic in and out of Iranian ports to stop

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