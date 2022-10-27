Expand / Collapse search

Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona

By FOX 10 Staff and Associated Press
Planned Parenthood of Arizona announced on Oct. 27 that abortion services would resume in their clinics statewide. Since October, only clinics in Tucson were offering the service.

PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state.

Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27.

Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services.

"In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians who are working overtime to continue to stir chaos and confusing, and put politics over patience," a Planned Parenthood Arizona spokeswoman said at Thursday's news conference.

There's been a lot of confusion over abortion laws in Arizona because there are two on the books.

The Arizona Court of Appeals blocked enforcement of a Civil War-era law, reversing at least for now a ruling from a judge in Tucson.

Clinics across the state ceased all abortions after that ruling. It was the second time since the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe. v. Wade in June and allowed states to ban abortions that clinics stopped serving women. They had ceased care after Roe was overturned, then restarted in mid-summer after a federal judge blocked a "personhood" law that clinics feared could be used to prosecute providers.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

