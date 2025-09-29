Planned Parenthood Arizona to stop taking Medicaid patients, citing new rule

The Brief Planned Parenthood Arizona is suspending services for patients who use Medicaid, including cancer screenings and STI tests, starting on Oct. 1. The decision comes in response to a new Trump administration rule that allows Medicaid funding to be frozen for abortion providers while legal challenges play out.



Planned Parenthood Arizona announced it is suspending services for patients who use Medicaid, including cancer screenings, STI tests and family planning services.

The organization said the decision is in response to a new Trump administration rule that allows for Medicaid funding to be frozen for abortion providers.

While states and Planned Parenthood have sued to block the rule, an appeals court has allowed the funding freeze to stand while the lawsuits proceed.

This will take effect on Oct. 1.

What they're saying:

Planned Parenthood Arizona Interim President & CEO April Donovan released a statement:

"Following anti-health care extremists in Congress passing Trump’s H.R. 1, it was Planned Parenthood Arizona’s hope that we would be able to continue to serve all of our patients. However, it has recently become clear that due to the retribution and retaliation agenda being aggressively pursued by the Trump administration and its backers, Planned Parenthood Arizona must make the heartbreaking decision to suspend providing essential health care services to our patients insured through Medicaid. This will begin on October 1, 2025.

This callous effort by politicians to ‘defund’ Planned Parenthood is an unconstitutional act that is now eliminating critical care from Arizona’s most vulnerable patients — namely, STI and cancer screenings and treatment, birth control, and other family planning services.

Let's be clear, the people who will be most hurt by the administration restricting us from caring for patients with Medicaid coverage are those who already face hurdles to getting the care they need: Black and Latino communities, LGBTQ+ people, people who live in rural or medically underserved areas, and people who have low incomes.

For several decades, Planned Parenthood Arizona has been committed to ensuring patients can access quality, nonjudgmental, continual care from a trusted provider. While this administration’s interference in public health and ongoing attacks against Planned Parenthood are eroding that opportunity, we are resolved to stand with our patients and continue fighting for the care our patients need. Arizonans seeking information on service options and health insurance coverage should reach out to our health centers by calling 1-800-230-PLAN so we can help you get the care you need.

Every Arizonan, no matter where they live, what kind of care they need, or how much money they have, should be able to get high-quality, affordable health care."