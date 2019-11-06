Police: Arrest made in Scottsdale Swastika graffiti cases

article

Police say they have identified and arrested a suspect involved in multiple Swastika graffiti incidents.

In October, Scottsdale Police Department detectives investigated five related cases where black Swastikas were painted on sidewalks and walls in an area near 88th Street and Mountain View Road.

"Rick Sagaser was identified as a suspect after being arrested for aggravated assault on another homeless individual," stated Sgt. Ben Hoster.

Later that month, Sagaser, 47, was interviewed in jail where police say he confessed to creating the graffiti in the five cases.

Hoster added, "Sagaser admitted a past association with the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang and said he used the graffiti as protection from being assaulted by other homeless people."

Sagaser is accused of criminal damage and assisting a criminal street gang.