Police bust large illegal gathering on top of Tempe parking garage

"Street takeovers" have become a big problem around the Valley, but in Tempe, police recently cited several people after breaking up an illegal gathering at a private parking garage.

Police say hundreds of cars and people gathered at the top of the garage to race and drive recklessly, and an officer saw the gathering while patrolling the area near Loops 101 and 202.

Police were able to use a drone to get an aerial look at the situation and when officers arrived, they say the organizer was cooperative and admitted to being there without permission.

"Would you agree that having an event like this is somewhat dangerous?" an officer said to the alleged organizer in bodycam video.

"Without proper procedures like having officers," the man replied.

"So what steps would you have taken during this to make sure that it was safe?" the officer asked.

"I probably would have hired at least three officers." the man replied.

The organizer was cited for aiding and abetting in reckless driving. He was not identified by police.

Police said several other people and some mobile merchants were also cited.

