Phoenix man accused of keeping cash from used car sales, selling bogus warranties

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sold bogus warranties pocketed cash from used cars sales in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says 31-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez, an employee at several used car dealerships in the Phoenix area, would sell cars to customers and keep the cash, instead of turning it into his employers.

"Additionally, Rodriguez would sell the same car to more than one customer and pocket the cash payments," ADOT said in a news release. "He would also sell customers bogus warranty policies."

ADOT says Rodriguez was arrested after its detectives learned he bought a car from one of the dealerships he worked for and financed it. A few days after buying the car, Rodriguez allegedly privately sold it.

"Because Rodriguez defaulted on the loan, his former employee was required to buy it back," ADOT said.

Rodriguez is accused of fraud, theft and forgery.

"Generally speaking, when it comes to buying a used vehicle from a used vehicle either from a used car dealer or in a private sale, ADOT recommends taking time and asking lots of questions and doing your research," ADOT said. "There are no dumb questions in a big purchase like this. If the seller is acting suspiciously, being evasive or uncooperative, walk away."

